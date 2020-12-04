Will do whatever is needed to ensure that the film industry stays in Maharashtra: IMPPA writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, lauding his government's stance on Film City issue.

The letter addressed to the Maharashtra CM states, "We are happy to note that your kind self has reacted positively to the development where the UP Chief Minister has reportedly visited Mumbai to promote Film City in Uttar Pradesh in which connection you have very vocally and clearly stated that Maharashtra is the birthplace of the film industry and you will not allow anybody to take the film industry from Maharashtra and will do whatever is needed to ensure that the film industry remains in Maharashtra and does not shift to any other state.

We have the pleasure of informing you that IMPPA is the oldest and largest association of Film / TV / Satellite / OTT and Digital Media content producers which has been in existence since 1937 and we fully agree with and endorse your view that Mumbai is like a magnet which nobody can leave. Bollywood and the Hindi film industry have been born and have grown in Mumbai as it is a very vibrant city with excellent weather throughout the year enabling comfortable working/shooting of all films because in other parts of the country except those which are close to the sea like Kolkata, Chennai, Kerala, Hyderabad and Bangalore is not really possible because of extreme weather conditions as in UP, MP and Rajasthan you have severe heat during the summer and chilling cold during the winters thereby totally changing the background scenario due to which continuity of scenes shot in summers cannot be maintained and shooting becomes very difficult."

This letter has been written by Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association President TP Aggarwal. This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mumbai for a two-day trip and met several Bollywood actors.

In September this year, UP CM had announced setting up the country's biggest ever film city in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.