Will & Grace fame actor Leslie Jordan passes away in a car crash at 67

Popular Hollywood actor Leslie Jordan passed away at the age of 67 in a car crash. He had won Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for the show 'Will & Grace' in 2006.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died on Monday after he crashed his car into the side of a building in Los Angeles. TMZ broke the news a while ago. According to law enforcement sources` statement to TMZ, on Monday morning, Jordan experienced some sort of medical emergency while driving in Hollywood and crashed his car into the side of a building. 

Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV shows like `Will & Grace,` `Hearts Afire,` `The Cool Kids,` `Call Me Kat,` and `American Horror Story.` During the pandemic, Leslie rose to fame on social media thanks to his humorous video posts, which helped him grow from having only 80,000 Instagram followers to 5.8 million. Leslie also acted in movies, including `The Help` and `Ski Patrol`. 

The Emmy-winning actor and comedian also announced the Academy Awards nominations for all 23 categories for this year`s ceremony. Born in 1955, Leslie Jordan started his career in 1986 as Malone in the adventure series `The Fall Guy`. More details about the car crash are awaited. 

