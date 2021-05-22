हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith explains decision to be polyamorous

Hollywood star Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith opened up about her polyamorous relationship status and what the identity means to her.

Will Smith&#039;s daughter Willow Smith explains decision to be polyamorous
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Willow Smith

Los Angeles: Singer Willow Smith reveals she is polyamorous. She shared this while sitting with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Norris-Banfield, during their Facebook show "Red Table Talk".

"With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you. And not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is 'the right thing to do'," Willow, 20, said, according to a report in reports aceshowbiz.com.

Willow, daughter of Hollywood star Will Smith, added: "Let's say you haven't always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say, 'Just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?'"

"That's one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens." She then admitted that she is the "only polyamorous person" among her friend group and has "the least sex out of all of (her) friends," she said.

The singer also made it clear that she needs a reason greater than "I think you're cute" to walk down the aisle.

Willow has her mother's full support for her choice.

Her mother said: "I was like, 'I totally get it,'. Wanting to set up your life in a way that you can have what it is that you want, I think that anything goes as long as the intentions are clear to everyone, more to yourself than anything."

