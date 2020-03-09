Will wear what I want to wear: Patralekhaa, body-shamed for her choice of outfit at a screening, hits back at trolls with powerful post

New Delhi: Actress Patralekhaa, who last week found herself at the receiving end of trolls for her choice of outfit, hit back at them with a powerful post on Instagram and said that "she will wear what she wants to wear and that's nobody's business." On Wednesday, Patralekhaa attended the screening of Kiara Advani's Netflix film 'Guilty' in a black crop top and denim with a black jacket paired with it. She aced her look with and a pair of black boots and chose a curly hairdo with brown-toned makeup. She looked lovely, but for a section of the internet, her outfit wasn't "appropriate".

In her Instagram post on International Women's Day, which is a collage of her pictures in the same outfit, the actress categorically mentioned that she was "shocked to read the negative comments."

"I wore this outfit to a screening and got papped! A few fashion bloggers picked it up (thank you for that) but I happened to read the comments section below and they were filled with negativity. I was a bit shocked about people spewing so much negativity and personal attack in their comments. WHY? It's my body I will wear what I like and what I want. If I look cheap, wannabe, this shape, that size etc, it's really none of anyone’s business. My body my armour! I will wear what I want to wear. Happy Women's Day 2020. Celebrating today and everyday. Strong today, Stronger tomorrow," Patralekhaa wrote.

Several celebs like Hazel Keech, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi applauded her for her post and said she looked "fabulous" the other day. Her actor boyfriend Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Prettiest girl ever."

Patralekhaa, 30, is the star of films such as 'CityLights', 'Love Games' and 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. She had also appeared in some of the webshows.