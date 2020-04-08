Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier's black and white photo diary will leave you enchanted!

New Delhi: The wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is an avid social media user. She recently shared black and white photos which left her fans a little worried and some even asked if everything was okay. Her expressions in the photos are unmissable.

South actress Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof in the viral video, who also got his share of stardom after it became popular. Priya and Roshan's on-screen chemistry is palpable

The duo featured in Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' and a clipping from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' got them instant name and fame.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.

Looks like, in the recent pictures she is trying to bring out the pain during lockdown period.