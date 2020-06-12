Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier's desi avatar in a saree is breaking the internet - See pics!

New Delhi: South actress and wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is back on Instagram after her brief social media detox. The star has been posting some breathtaking pictures ever since her return to the platform and fans can't be happier!

Her recent bunch of pictures on Instagram have her don a saree and flaunt her desi look. Needless to say that the photos are breaking the internet.

She enjoys a solid fanbase on social media, who actually made her an overnight sensation after her famous 'wink'. She has over 7.1 million followers on Insta alone.

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof after a song clipping of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from their debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.