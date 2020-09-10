With OTT platforms growing, I see the marketplace expanding: Anand Pandit

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, lockdown situation resulted in shut down of cinema halls and a halt on shoots. During this time, digital space emerged as the 'go-to' spot for entertainment. This period saw several big banners vying for a digital release of movies on OTT space.

Veteran producer Anand Pandit believes that the evolution of OTT is only for the better.

"To begin with I do not believe there is a threat to cinemas. Yes, exhibitors are facing a challenging time but to think that audience will stop going to theatres is incomprehensible to me. Theatre is not just a platform, it's a family outing, its an experience. With OTT platforms growing, I see the marketplace expanding and more content being produced. And as a result, more people will benefit - be it, content creators, content exhibitors, or the audience."

"Increasingly there will be some films made only for OTT and others made for the big screen experience. But this is similar to categorizing content as meant for the single screen versus multiplex audiences. So I see increasingly diverse content. There was a time when those who didn't want masala entertainers honestly did not have too many choices for entertainment. Those days are over", he added.

Chehre and The Big Bull producer says it's a cycle that has happened in the past as well.



"At one time we had only single screens till we saw competition between single and multiplexes. Then there was a struggle between satellite and cinema hall exhibitors. Now there is a competition between exhibitors and OTT platforms. I see it as a healthy competition. And in the end, everyone will benefit - most importantly for me as a content creator, it is content that will benefit."