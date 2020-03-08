Women's T20 World Cup: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma wish India for final clash against Australia

New Delhi: Ahead of India's final clash against Australia at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne, superstars Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma extended their best wishes to captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Team India. The day will call for a double celebration if India wins the title as it's Harmanpreet Kaur's birthday today.

Posting his wishes for Harmanpreet on her birthday and the team for reaching the finals, Akshay wrote, "Sending my best to the best! Harmanpreet and team, you've already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!! PS: Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday."

See what Akshay said.

Sending my best to the best! @ImHarmanpreet and team, you’ve already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!!

P.S. Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday :) pic.twitter.com/sikiJnsG8j — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2020

Anushka, on the other hand, wrote that she is cheering for the Women in Blue. "Women's Day couldn't get any better.. Can't wait to watch girls in blue play the T20 World Cup Final .. Cheering for the entire team! Let's go, girls," she tweeted.

#WomensDay couldn't get any better.. Can't wait to watch girls in blue play the #T20WorldCupFinal .. Cheering for the entire team! Let's go girls .. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 8, 2020

India will look to lift their maiden title at the Women's T20 World Cup when they take on defending champion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Australia, meanwhile, are making their sixth consecutive appearance in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup and eyeing their fifth title.