Amy Jackson

'Working Mamma': Amy flaunts baby bump in photoshoot

Actress Amy Jackson is setting pregnancy goals. She has now shared a string of stunning images of herself from a photoshoot.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

London: Actress Amy Jackson is setting pregnancy goals. She has now shared a string of stunning images of herself from a photoshoot.

Amy took to her Instagram to post the black-and-white image where she flaunts her baby bump in a fitted black dress.

"Wurrrkin Mamma| thrilled to bits with these images from this fabulous female," she captioned the image. 

Amy is expecting her first child with fiance and businessman George Panayiotou.

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. 

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali". 

Amy Jackson
