Working with Kareena Kapoor is an achievement: Karan Wahi

New Delhi: Actor Karan Wahi is currently hosting the dance-based reality TV show "Dance India Dance 7", which features Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as one of the judges. For Karan, it's no less than achievement to share working space with the "Jab We Met" star.

"I am a big admirer of Kareena. She is an artiste I look up to. So, it's an achievement to work with such a creative person. She is a very positive person. She happily takes part in my funny acts and pranks. It's fun working with her. I am glad that I got an opportunity to be a part of the same project," Karan told IANS.

Prior to the current season of "Dance India Dance", Karan has anchored several others shows including "Indian Idol" and "Nach Baliye".

According to him, hosting has completely "embedded" in him like acting.

"I love to talk and interact with the audience, contestants and judges on the set. Host drives the show. So, anchoring challenges me more as an artiste and as a person. It is not easy to do hosting. You have to know how to entertain your audience and every other person on the set. You can't keep saying the same things. You have to be innovative and knowing how to implement ideas on the spot," he said.

Apart from anchoring, Karan got recently featured in a music video titled "Akhbaar".

"Akhbaar" is a romantic love song, which was sung by Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

Sharing his idea of love, Karan said: "I think the definition of love differs from time to time and person to person. When we think of love, our partner generally comes in our mind. But love can be in any form. We love our parents, siblings and friends. It's just that love carries a bouquet of different emotions with different people."