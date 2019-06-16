close

World Cup 2019

World Cup 2019: On Father's Day, Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan are ready for India vs Pakistan match 'with spirit'

Ready for the match with the spirit of Father's Day. Go India go," read the caption of Shah Rukh Khan's post.

World Cup 2019: On Father&#039;s Day, Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan are ready for India vs Pakistan match &#039;with spirit&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@iamsrk

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan are all set for the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match on Sunday just like many of us. (We have proof). The match interestingly coincides with Father's Day and SRK's post had a message for both the occasions. 

"Ready for the match with the spirit of Father's Day. Go India go," read the caption of his post. The picture features the father-son duo from behind, wearing customised blue jerseys.

SRK's jersey says Mufasa while Aryan's carries the name of Simba - characters from the animated film 'The Lion King'.

How cool is that, Shah Rukh?

The India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester at 3 pm. 

Shah Rukh Khan, 53, is married to acclaimed interior designer Gauri. Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are their three children.

SRK's social media accounts are flooded with posts about his kids. Take a look at some recent ones here:

 

 

What's your plan for Father's Day? Tell us in the comments section below.

