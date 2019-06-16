World Cup 2019: On Father's Day, Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan are ready for India vs Pakistan match 'with spirit'

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan are all set for the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match on Sunday just like many of us. (We have proof). The match interestingly coincides with Father's Day and SRK's post had a message for both the occasions.

"Ready for the match with the spirit of Father's Day. Go India go," read the caption of his post. The picture features the father-son duo from behind, wearing customised blue jerseys.

SRK's jersey says Mufasa while Aryan's carries the name of Simba - characters from the animated film 'The Lion King'.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

How cool is that, Shah Rukh?

The India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester at 3 pm.

Shah Rukh Khan, 53, is married to acclaimed interior designer Gauri. Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are their three children.

SRK's social media accounts are flooded with posts about his kids. Take a look at some recent ones here:

Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload pic.twitter.com/PrZ4yyLZe7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Little one was a bit confused between ‘Boating’ and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference. pic.twitter.com/8X6DsTP8bc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2019

What's your plan for Father's Day? Tell us in the comments section below.