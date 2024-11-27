World’s Oldest Man, John Alfred Tinniswood, Passes Away At Age 112

New Delhi: John Alfred Tinniswood, an Englishman who became the world’s oldest man in April 2024, has passed away at the age of 112, according to Guinness World Records. Tinniswood, born in 1912 – the same year the Titanic sank – survived two world wars and two global pandemics, earning him a place in history as one of the longest-lived individuals on record.

His family shared the news of his passing in a statement with Guinness World Records, saying, “His last day was surrounded by music and love.”

Tinniswood, who had lived through remarkable historical events, was recognized as the UK's oldest man in 2020 before being awarded the title of the world’s oldest man in April 2024, following the death of Juan Vincente Perez at the age of 114.

“John had many fine qualities, He was intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at maths, and a great conversationalist," his family continued

Born on August 26, 1912, in Liverpool, Tinniswood spent his early years in the city before meeting his wife, Blodwen, at a dance. The couple married in 1942, and their daughter, Susan, was born the following year. Blodwen passed away in 1986, leaving John with cherished memories of their time together.

From the age of 100 to 110, Tinniswood received a birthday card every year from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was 14 years younger than him and passed away in 2022.

Though Tinniswood enjoyed a portion of his favorite food, battered fish and chips, every Friday, he did not follow a special diet. Instead, his longevity may be attributed to his active lifestyle, which included staying mentally engaged by keeping up with current events and managing his finances well into his later years.

When Tinniswood was named the world’s oldest man by Guinness World Records earlier this year, he attributed his long life to "just luck," adding, "You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it."

His passing marks the end of an era, as the world bids farewell to a man who lived through extraordinary times and left a lasting legacy.