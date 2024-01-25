XG’s Executive Producer JAKOPS Opens Up About 'New Leaders' - Deets Inside

New Delhi: JAKOPS, the Executive Producer of XG, recently delves into the philosophy underpinning XG's remarkable global success in a special feature titled, "Let's Talk about 'New Leaders'".

XG, the Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group that made its debut in 2022 following a rigorous 5-year training period, has been making waves on the global stage. From major music festivals in the United States, Australia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, among other locations, to achieving unprecedented milestones, their journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. XG etched their name in history by securing the first-ever ranking for a Japanese female artist/group on the U.S. radio chart "Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart," maintaining the longest consecutive ranking for an Asian girl group at an impressive 13 weeks. Adding to their accolades, they made history by topping the U.S. Billboard chart "Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter" as the first Japanese artists to do so. Over the past year, XG adorned the cover of the U.S. Billboard magazine as the first Japanese girl group and graced the covers of renowned domestic magazines such as Forbes Japan and VOGUE JAPAN.

JAKOPS (Simon), who has been the producer behind XG for many years, unveils his global strategy and philosophy behind their sudden explosion onto the music scene. Check out the magazine for more insights.

The feature "Let's Talk about 'New Leaders'" is part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations of "Forbes JAPAN," which was relaunched in June 2014. The issue focuses on the theme of "Leadership" to positively transform and create drastic changes in the global and Japanese economies. It explores how this era’s New Leaders will develop and how the ways of leadership will evolve, aiming to be a textbook for new leadership. Questions were posed to 100 of these leaders to reveal extraordinary insights.

XG

XG is a seven-member Hip-hop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA. The group debuted on March 2022 with their 1st single “Tippy Toes” from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique worldview.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single “MASCARA”. They released their 3rd Single “SHOOTING STAR” on January 25, 2023. The group’s name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.

XGALX

A global entertainment production company that transmits BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique worldview.

Through the energy, high-quality music, and performances created by the strong minds, purity, and teamwork of Gen Z women, the company conveys to young people around the world the message of “Chasing a dream, having the strength to make it come true, and going all the way”.

A New Breed - Breaking Boundaries

A New Breed Breaking Boundaries” is a project that aims to break down conventions and stereotypes, creating new values through creativity, and expressing to young people around the world that they should “listen to their hearts, set their dreams in motion, have the strength to realize them, and go all the way.”