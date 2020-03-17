'Yaadon Ki Baraat' actor Imtiaz Khan dies at 78; Jaaved Jaaferi, Anju Mahendroo post condolences

New Delhi: Veteran actor Imtiaz Ali, best-known for films such as 'Yaadon Ki Baraat', 'Pyaara Dost' and 'Noor Jahan', died on Monday in Mumbai. He was 78. The cause of his death is not yet known. Imtiaz was actor Amjad Khan's brother. He was married to actress Krutika Desai. He is survived by Krutika and daughter Ayesha Khan.

Condoling his death, actor Jaaved Jaaferi tweeted to say, "Veteran actor Imtiaz Khan passes on. Worked with him in 'Gang'. Superb actor and wonderful human being. #RIP bhai."

Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being.#RIP bhai pic.twitter.com/CPSGxD3IDH — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 16, 2020

Actress Anju Mahendroo also shared the news of his friend Imtiaz's death on social media and along with the condolence message, she posted a picture of them together with Amjad Khan and other family members. "Once upon a time!!! Rest in eternal peace my friend," she captioned her post.

Imtiaz was born on October 15, 1942, in Peshawar. He changed his name from Zecharian Khan to Imtiaz Khan after entering the entertainment industry.