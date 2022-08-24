NewsLifestylePeople
Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar visit Naina Devi temple in former’s ‘Dev Bhoomi’: PICS

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama `Uri: The Surgical Strike`.

Aug 24, 2022

Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam along with her husband Aditya Dhar visited the Naina Devi temple in her "Dev Bhoomi" Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The couple performed a `Puja` at the holy temple, pictures of which were shared on Instagram by Yami. Yami looked refreshingly glowing in a pink salwar kameez while her husband Aditya was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a black Nehru Jacket and a white pocket square. Yami posted a bunch of photos on her Instagram handle.


She wrote, "Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi mandir in my Dev Bhoomi Himachal." Her husband, Aditya Dhar, famous for directing Vicky Kaushal starrer `Uri: The Surgical Strike`, also posted photos and wrote, "Jai Maa Naina Devi!"

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama `Uri: The Surgical Strike`.


Yami made her Bollywood debut with the film `Vicky Donor`, and since then has featured in several movies, including `Kaabil`, `Sanam Re`, `Bala` and `Ginny weds Sunny`.

Her film `A Thursday` was released this year and earned her a lot of appreciation. She was seen alongside Neha Dhupia in the film. Directed by Behzad Khambata and produced under the banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, `A Thursday` was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

She was last seen in `Dasvi` alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.Yami will next be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary directorial `Lost` alongside Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and Neil Bhoopalam. She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in `Oh My God 2`.

 

 

