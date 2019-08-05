close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam beats Monday blues with peach and gold

On the work front, the 30-year-old actress was last seen in the movie, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Yami Gautam beats Monday blues with peach and gold

Mumbai: Yami Gautam starts her Monday flaunting a modern yet traditional avatar. The Bollywood beauty posted a picture of her on Instagram where she is seen in a modern peach-coloured dress, which she has teamed up with traditional heavy gold bangles. Yami has chosen to keep her makeup minimal using nude shades of lipstick and eye shadow and she looks stunning.

"When life gives you Monday, dip it in glitter & sparkle all week along," the actress said in the caption for the pic, which should serve as Monday motivation for fans who are feeling a little lazy after a relaxed weekend.

On the work front, the 30-year-old actress was last seen in the movie, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. She is currently preparing for "Stree" director Amar Kaushik's next venture, "Bala". The black comedy also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar and is slated for a November release.

 

Tags:
Yami GautamYami Gautam picsBollywood
Next
Story

Aaron Carter, Lina Valentina call it quits after nearly 1 year of dating

Must Watch

PT1H5M22S

Article 370 and 35A scrapped, no more special status for Jammu and Kashmir: 5 things you should know