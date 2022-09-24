Yami Gautam Dhar starrer 'Lost' gets a standing ovation at CSAFF 2022 premiere

New Delhi: Yami Gautam Dhar has returned with more exciting news for her fans, as her film 'Lost' not only premiered at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) 2022, but also received a fantastic response from the audience.

Taking to social media, she wrote “It truly gives us joy to share with you all that #Lost received a standing ovation at the @csaffestival, along with high praises that were filled with immense love."

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Yami looked great for the Chicago South Asian Film Festival which was held from September 22 to September 25, donning an incredibly exquisite red dress. After 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi,' 'Lost' is her third movie to be released this year. She also unveiled the trailer for the upcoming movie 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' on the same day.

Meanwhile, in her lineup ahead, Yami looks forward to many more exciting projects, including OMG 2, a comedy drama where she will star alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar; Dhoom Dham, an action comedy which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Aditya Dhar; and Chor Nikalke Bhaga, among others.