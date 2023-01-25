Yami Gautam Extends Warm Wishes on Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day

New Delhi: The surreal state of Himachal Pradesh today celebrates Statehood Day as it became the 18th state of India on this day in 1971. Yami Gautam who is deeply connected with her Himachali roots, took to her social media to extend wishes of Himachal Diwas.

Yami, who had opted to get married in her hometown, ditching an international destination, has often proudly spoken about the state. The actress often visits Himachal and even tends to her own farm, enjoying the medicinal fruits and plants. Apart from giving fans a glimpse of her peaceful life while in Himachal, Yami has also often spoken about the success stories that stemmed from the state and has always been home-proud.

Posting an image on social media from her wedding in Himachal Yami wished her fans, "My Himachal… My Dev-bhoomi Happy Himachal Diwas".

After a stellar 2022, with films like 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi', Yami seems to continue her dream run in 2023. With ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ a slick heist thriller and ‘Lost’, an emotional thriller that touches upon values of integrity and empathy.

Both the films are another fine example of how she manages to balance the best of both worlds, with strong quality content and a solid performance, an arena which she seems to never disappoint in.