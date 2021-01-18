हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam gets nostalgic on sets of 'Bhoot Police', says life has come full circle

Yami Gautam said that the memories of her introductory shoot in Jaisalmer are still fresh in her mind.

Yami Gautam gets nostalgic on sets of &#039;Bhoot Police&#039;, says life has come full circle
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ @yamigautam

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam got nostalgic while shooting for her forthcoming film Bhoot Police on Monday. Jaisalmer holds a special place in her heart because this is where she started her career and began shooting for a television show 11 years ago.

In the picture the actress is seen standing with several rock structures in the background and she explained in the caption the significance of this place and what it means to be back there at this point in her career.

Yami shared a photo of herself from the sets of her upcoming film from her verified Instagram account and wrote: "This is where 11 years back I started my journey as an actor, in the stunning Jaisalmer ! The memories of shooting my introduction scene are still fresh, which marked my brief stint in television ! Life has come about a full circle it feels ! I stand here at the same spot with my heart brimmed with nostalgia & gratitude #Bhootpolice."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

 

Jaisalmer happens to be the location of the final schedule of the horror comedy Bhoot Police. Earlier, the unit filmed portions across locations in Himachal Pradesh, besides Mumbai.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the horror comedy also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi.

 

