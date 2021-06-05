Yami Gautam marries Uri director Aditya Dhar, unseen inside pics from her intimate wedding go viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam surprised her fans with a wedding update. The beautiful star got married to 'URI' director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

Yami Gautam looked ethereal in her pop maroon wedding attire and the groom looked dashing in whites and gold combination. Ever since their surprise wedding news broke online, fan pages of the actress have been sharing inside pictures of the wedding rituals.

Take a look here:

These unseen wedding rituals photos have flooded the internet and we are loving how in one of the pictures, Yami's sister can be seen helping her with an anklet.

A day back, Yami Gautam expressed her happiness writing, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi, With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya"

On the work front, Yami recently began shooting for the social comedy film 'Dasvi' produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's thriller 'A Thursday' playing the role of a school teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.