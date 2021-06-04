Yami Gautam ties knot with Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, surprises fans with first pic!

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam took fans by surprise when she shared the first photo from her wedding with the 'Uri' filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Instagram.

In the photo, Yami is seen wearing a beautiful red lehenga and clad in beautiful jewellery. The couple are seen lost in each other's eyes and smiling on their big day!

Gautam expressed her happiness in the caption of the photo, writing, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi, With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya"

Check out the beautiful picture:

Her fans flooded the comment section with well-wishes for the duo!

On the work front, Yami recently began shooting for the social comedy film 'Dasvi' produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's thriller 'A Thursday' playing the role of a school teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.