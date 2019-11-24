Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel confirms wife Ankita Bhargava’s pregnancy

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Karan Patel in an interview revealed that he is expecting his first child with wife Ankita Bhargava.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan revealed that his wife Ankita will be give him the biggest birthday gift ever. “It's all going to be so new. I'm waiting for everything to unfold as it has to,” Karan was quoted saying.

Ankita and Karan had an arranged marriage on May 3, 2015. It is believed that Karan's co-star Aly Goni from Yeh Hai Mohabattein played cupid between him and Ankita.

Karan started his journey in the television industry with Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar and went on to work in shows like Kasam se and reality show Nach Baliye. He grabbed headlines when he went inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and took a dig at contestant Hina Khan.

Ankita Bhargava, on the other hand, is known for her performances in shows like 'Dekha Ek Khwab' and Reporters. Both her parents are famous actors in the TV industry. Incidentally, Ankita's father Abhay Bhargava plays Karan's Father-in-law in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.