‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Divya Bhatnagar on ventilator; tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Divya Bhatnagar, actress of popular daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', is in a critical condition and on ventilator. After being admitted to SRV hospital in Mumbai, she tested positive for COVID-19, as per an Entertainment Times (ET) report.

Talking to ET, Divya’s mother said that the actress had fever for the past six days and had been feeling “very uneasy”.

“Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID,” her mother was quoted as saying.

Her mother accused that Gagan, whom Divya married a few months back, was a “fraud” who "left" Divya.

“Her husband was a fraud. He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us. I am aghast that post marriage she has been living in a very small place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past,” the report quoted her mother as saying.

Her official Instagram handle shared wishes from fans for her speedy recovery.