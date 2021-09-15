Yo Yo Honey Singh gets court notice on fresh plea filed by wife Shalini Talwar

New Delhi: The Delhi court on Tuesday (September 15) issued a notice to Bollywood singer-actor Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE, according to news agency ANI.

Honey Singh is facing domestic violence charges by his wife. Earlier this month, Honey Singh physically appeared before the Delhi's Tis Hazari court, which listed the matter for September 28.

Singh's wife has filed the under 'the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act'. The singer also moved an application seeking that the case filed against him be heard in-camera. Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh called Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar to her chamber and counselled them for long.

In the last hearing, the court had pulled up the singer for failing to appear before it and gave him final warning. "No one is above the law," the judge had said. Talwar has filed the domestic violence case against her singer-actor husband and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Singh and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.