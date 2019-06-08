close

You are a blessing: To Shilpa Shetty, with love from husband Raj Kundra on her birthday

Shilpa Shetty turned 44 on Saturday. 

You are a blessing: To Shilpa Shetty, with love from husband Raj Kundra on her birthday
Image courtesy: Instagram/@rajkundra9

New Delhi: As Shilpa Shetty turned 44 on June 8, the actress' businessman husband Raj Kundra wished her in the most special way. He posted a beautiful picture of themselves on Instagram and penned a note for his wife.

"When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I can't express how much I love you, Shilpa. Wishing you a very happy, happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all," read Raj's caption for the post.

The picture features Raj and Shilpa holding each other's hands and the couple happily pose for the camera twinning in blue.

The 'Dhadkan' actress quickly responded to her husband's post and wrote, "Aww... thank you, my jaan. Love you."

Shilpa married Raj in 2009. They are parents to seven-year-old son Viaan. 

Meanwhile, Shilpa's actress sister Shamita Shetty also shared a set of pictures to wish her on the special day.

Actor R Madhavan also wished Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.

Happy birthday, Shilpa!

