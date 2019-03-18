हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lilly Singh

You are making Canada proud: Justin Trudeau to Lilly Singh

Singh has landed a rare chance to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network -- a feat for a woman of colour.

You are making Canada proud: Justin Trudeau to Lilly Singh

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Canadian-born Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, on bagging a late night show of a major TV network and said the YouTube sensation is making Canada proud.

Trudeau tweeted on Sunday evening: "Congratulations Superwoman! You're making Canada proud - and making us laugh along the way." 

To which, Singh replied: "Thank you Prime Minister! Please find a way to send me ice caps and Timbits while shooting." 

Singh has landed a rare chance to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network -- a feat for a woman of colour.

She will replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC's late-night talk show. The show will be re-titled "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" and will launch in September, making her the only woman to currently host a late night talk show on one of the big networks, reported variety.com.

"A Little Late" will feature Singh, who first became famous as a YouTube star, conducting in-studio interviews, as well as feature pre-taped comedy sketches and other "signature elements".

 

Lilly Singh, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, Superwoman
