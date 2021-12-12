हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushmita Sen

'You go through these little hurdles...': Sushmita Sen gets candid about recent surgery

In an interview, Sushmita Sen revealed that she is feeling much better and healthier after her recent surgery.

'You go through these little hurdles...': Sushmita Sen gets candid about recent surgery
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen, on her 46th birthday, had opened up on a recent surgery that she had to undergo. This passing mention left fans worried as they flooded the comment section to ask if she was alright and what the surgery was for. 

While the actress didn't delve much into the details of the surgery, she had come on Instagram live to reassure her fans she was hail and hearty. 

She had captioned the post saying, "Letting you in on a little secret....I completed AARYA 2 and then travelled to address my health...had a successful surgery on 16th Nov and I am healing marvellously every passing day...in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies and the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming."

The talented actress who is currently basking in the success of 'Aarya 2', recently spoke about her surgery in detail to an entertainment portal.

She told Pinkvilla, "It was a good surgery but it was seven hours long, and so it exceeded by at least three hours. I am very blessed that all of that happened in such a way so that my healing can be faster, and I can be back here with hair and make-up, and finally being able to talk about Aarya before the show releases because I missed out on some very important time in the middle."

"Everything is fine for now, and I think I am going to be a very healthy person for the next many many years. You go through these little hurdles in your life which you have to cross, so I think that’s done," she added.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen won the hearts of fans and critics alike with her performance in 'Aarya 2'. 

On the personal front, she is dating model Rohman Shawl and is a single mother to two daughters Renee and Alisah.

