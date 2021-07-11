'You’re too loved to be forgotten': Ananya Panday's heartfelt note to late grandmother will leave you teary-eyed!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata passed away on Saturday (July 11) which left her granddaughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday deeply saddened. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was quite close to her grandmom and had dedicated a post to her on Women's day this year. Hence, her death has been tough on the 'Kaali Peeli' actress.

To pay tribute to her 'dadi', Ananya took to Instagram on Sunday (July 11) and penned a long, heartfelt note for her late grandmother. She revealed that her grandmom had fought against all odds and survived a heart valve defect as well. The young actress also expressed her gratitude towards her grandmom and said she will never be forgotten.

She wrote, "Rest in power, my angel when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much."

Check out her emotional post:

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday died on Saturday morning (July 10). On the day, the actor was seen outside his late mother's home along with his wife Bhavna and daughters Ananya and Rysa. Actor Chunky Panday looked visibly shaken by the tragedy but kept his cool in public. His daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa also looked deeply saddened by their grandmother's demise.

Many celebs such as Sameer Soni, Neelam Kothari, Deanne Panday and Sohail Khan had visited Chunky's mother's residence to pay their respects.