'You should know how to cook': Vidya Balan recalls sexist incident that left her furious!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, known for breaking stereotypes with her bold and female centric movies, recently opened up about facing gender discrimination in her daily life in an interview with a leading daily.

Recalling a dinner table conversation, the 'Dirty Picture' actress told Times Now that she encountered different reactions when she announced to her friends that she and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur don't know how to cook.

While they made no comment on Siddharth, the people at the table were surprised to know that Vidya didn't know how to cook and expected her to since she's a woman.

Balan said, "I remember people telling me over a dinner that Oh my god, you don’t know how to cook. I said, 'No both Sidharth and I don’t know how to cook'. They said, 'But you should know how to cook na...".

She reveals that she was really angry and wanted to say, "why should it be any different for Sidharth and me?"

Continuing on the same thread, she recounted that her mother would always nudge her to learn cooking. Here's how the actress would jokingly retort back, "I would say why the hell should I learn to cook, I will earn enough to hire a cook or marry a man who can cook."

On the work front, the actress is set to feature in Amit Masurkar’s 'Sherni' playing a forest officer who battles patriarchal norms at her workplace. The film also features Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala and Ila Arun in supporting roles. It will release on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.