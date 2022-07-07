JODHPUR: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's lawyer H Saraswat received a death threat through a letter. The letter states that the lawyer will meet Sidhu Moosewala's fate and contained Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar's initials. "Security has been provided to him. We are probing it," ANI quoted Nazim Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police East Jodhpur.

Earlier on June 14, the Patiala House Court of Delhi, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case.

Sidhu Moosewala was brutally shot dead in a road daylight by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was scaled down by the newly formed Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. He had even contested the election from Mansa district but was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63323 votes.

The day the 28-year-old singer was gunned down in Mansa, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed the responsibility of his death in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is said to be a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

Earlier, the gangster had threatened to kill Salman Khan for the poaching of a blackbuck, considered sacred by his community.



As per PTI, Salman's lawyer Saraswat told police in his complaint that a threat letter was found on July 3 in a door knob of the High Court's Jubilee Chamber, which has offices of lawyers. The complaint said the letter bore initials of Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar's names. It said the lawyer will meet Sidhu Moosewala's fate, adding that an 'enemy's friend is their first enemy'.

"The letter was found by Saraswat's assistant Jitendra Prasad and he informed lawyer about it immediately. But since he (Saraswat) was out of India, he informed the police commissioner about the matter. After this, an FIR was filed on Wednesday," PTI quoted Mahamandir SHO Lekh Raj Sihag saying. "We are probing the authenticity of the letter and have provided security to Saraswat in view of the threat," Sihag said.

