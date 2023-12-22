New Delhi: Sourav Joshi stands out as one of India's most rapidly emerging YouTubers. This multifaceted individual is not only a social media influencer and skilled sketch artist but also holds the coveted title of India's leading vlogger. Despite his youth, Sourav has managed to secure a position among the wealthiest YouTubers in the country, amassing a substantial fan base spanning both children and adults alike. Thus, it is apt to refer to him as a burgeoning Indian superstar.

Biography of Sourav Joshi:

Born on September 8, 1999, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Sourav Joshi hails from a family where financial instability prompted his father, Harinder Joshi, to seek stable employment in various cities. This resulted in Sourav changing schools five times until his 12th standard, with a significant portion of his education occurring in Hisar, Haryana. He eventually graduated with a bachelor's degree in fine arts from the Punjab group of colleges.

Early Life of Sourav Joshi:

Sourav, initially an average student, ventured to Delhi for a year of architecture coaching after completing his 12th grade. Although he did not succeed in the architecture exam, he discovered a passion for drawing upon his return home. Encouraged by his brother, Sourav embarked on a journey into the world of YouTube, sharing his artistic creations.

YouTube Journey:

Sourav's artistic endeavors began on Facebook before transitioning to YouTube. His first video, titled 'Drawing 2000 Note By Color Pencils,' premiered on July 24, 2017. After multiple channel name changes, he settled on 'Sourav Joshi Arts.' Initial growth was modest, with 3-4k subscribers after 250 to 300 videos. However, as Sourav diversified to sketching trending personalities and creating tutorial videos, his channel gained traction. Subsequently, he launched a vlogging channel, 'Sourav Joshi Vlog,' which faced verification challenges but eventually found success.

During the nationwide lockdown announced by the Indian government on March 24, 2020, Sourav capitalized on the situation, committing to 365 vlogs in 365 days. His content resonated with viewers, leading to a surge in subscribers and culminating in his recognition as India's number one vlogger on June 26, 2021. Despite initial shyness, Sourav's confidence grew over time, attributing his success to consistency and personal development.

Achievements:

At the age of 21, Sourav Joshi's earnings have propelled him to a luxurious lifestyle, including ownership of several high-end cars. Notably, he achieved a remarkable feat of 100 days with 100 trending videos on YouTube. His channel experienced unprecedented growth during the lockdown, averaging 1 million views per day and surpassing renowned YouTubers like Flying Beast and Mumbaikar Nikhil in subscriber count. Additionally, Sourav ventured into the music industry with his debut in the music video "Mauja" in August 2021, subsequently collaborating on numerous music albums.