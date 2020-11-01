YouTuber Bhuvan Bam tests positive for coronavirus, shares health update on Instagram

Mumbai: YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam on Sunday announced on his Instagram Stories that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive," Bhuvan wrote.

He also urged people to take proper precautions.

"Is virus ko lightly mat lena, mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself and social distancing maintain karo (Don`t take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing," Bhuvan added.

The 26-year-old rose to fame with his YouTube channel "BB Ki Vines Apart from making vines, he also sings. "Heer-Ranjha", "Safar" and "Bas Mein" are some of his tracks.