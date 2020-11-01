हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhuvan Bam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam tests positive for coronavirus, shares health update on Instagram

Bhuvan Bam said, "Don`t take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing."  

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam tests positive for coronavirus, shares health update on Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@bhuvan.bam22

Mumbai: YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam on Sunday announced on his Instagram Stories that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive," Bhuvan wrote.

He also urged people to take proper precautions.

"Is virus ko lightly mat lena, mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself and social distancing maintain karo (Don`t take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing," Bhuvan added.

"

 The 26-year-old rose to fame with his YouTube channel "BB Ki Vines Apart from making vines, he also sings. "Heer-Ranjha", "Safar" and "Bas Mein" are some of his tracks.

Tags:
Bhuvan BamCoronavirusCOVID-19Bhuvan Bam coronavirus
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates '125 years of togetherness' with wife Tahira Kashyap
  • 81,84,082Confirmed
  • 1,22,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M10S

Watch: Chunavi Chaupal on Bihar Assembly election 2020