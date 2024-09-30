New Delhi: Ritu Rathee, the wife of popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known as 'Flying Beast,' has broken her silence regarding recent divorce rumors. In a candid Instagram video titled "Divorce Reality Check," she clarified misconceptions surrounding her marriage and urged followers to refrain from spreading gossip.

In the video, Ritu confirmed her identity as the woman featured in a viral clip where she was seen tearfully discussing her future. "There was a video with a hidden identity and some personal questions asked Was that me? Yes," she stated, reflecting on the emotional turmoil expressed in the footage.

Ritu defended her husband against online speculation, asserting, "A marriage is between two people." She expressed frustration over netizens assuming they understand the intricacies of her eight-year relationship, explaining, "A small disagreement happened between a husband and wife. We both thought we were right."

She continued, "Just because we have differences doesn’t mean one of us is right and the other is wrong." Ritu highlighted the societal tendency to assign blame in marital issues, stating that times have changed, and both partners bear responsibility in a relationship's dynamics.

Watch The Video Here:

Furthermore, she criticized the culture of gossip, suggesting that society often misjudges couples without understanding their personal circumstances. "Just because two people have separated, it doesn't mean that either the woman is right or the man is right. Both were right in some ways and wrong in others," she said.

Ritu concluded her message addressing her followers, particularly those who identify as 'Ritu's army,' stating, "People who have made it big should be ashamed. I want to thank those who watched the video and chose to remain silent, thinking there must be another side to this story."