Yash Chopra

YRF not making Yash Chopra biopic: Here's official statement

Recently, YRF celebrated its 50 years in the industry. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra credited the welcoming nature of the Indian film industry for the success of the studio, set up by his father, late director-producer Yash Chopra in 1970, as per PTI.

New Delhi: After reports suggesting a biopic on late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra hit headlines, there was a strong buzz that son Aditya Chopra will be helming the project. 

However, the famous production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) named after the late noted director has denied it.

Ending all the speculations, the YRF official spokesperson said, “This is a baseless rumour. There are absolutely no plans to make a biopic on Yash Chopra ji.”

YRF's first film was the 1973 drama "Daag: The Poem of Love" starring Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore and Rakhee. It was both directed and produced by Yash Chopra in his debut as a producer. The same year the banner released 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Kaala Patthar', both featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan in lead.

 

