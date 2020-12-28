Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma share romantic pictures from their Dubai honeymoon

New Delhi: Team India's Yuzvendra Chahal has recently started a new innings of life with fiancé Dhanashree Verma. In the lockdown, the couple took to social media to announce their engagement and since then, fans have given a lot of love to the pair of Chahal and Dhanshree.

The pair, Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, are quite popular on social media. Both of them share their beautiful moments together through Instagram with their followers. The couple has recently shared some pictures from their honeymoon that have gone viral.

Take a look at their posts:

The couple is in Dubai city of the United Arab Emirates on their honeymoon. Since their wedding, Chahal and Dhanshree have been constantly sharing pictures and videos on their social media accounts.

In the month of August this year, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal were engaged after which Chahal left for Dubai for the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner's fiancée Dhanashree did not accompany him to Dubai, but she also reached Dubai in the last round of the tournament and cheered RCB.