हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma share romantic pictures from their Dubai honeymoon

Indian Spinner Yuzi Chahal and his wife Dhanashree have been regularly posting pictures together on social media since their wedding.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma share romantic pictures from their Dubai honeymoon
Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Team India's Yuzvendra Chahal has recently started a new innings of life with fiancé Dhanashree Verma. In the lockdown, the couple took to social media to announce their engagement and since then, fans have given a lot of love to the pair of Chahal and Dhanshree.

The pair, Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, are quite popular on social media. Both of them share their beautiful moments together through Instagram with their followers. The couple has recently shared some pictures from their honeymoon that have gone viral.

Take a look at their posts:

 

 

 

The couple is in Dubai city of the United Arab Emirates on their honeymoon. Since their wedding, Chahal and Dhanshree have been constantly sharing pictures and videos on their social media accounts.

In the month of August this year, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal were engaged after which Chahal left for Dubai for the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner's fiancée Dhanashree did not accompany him to Dubai, but she also reached Dubai in the last round of the tournament and cheered RCB.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yuzvendra ChahalHoneymoon picturesDhanashree VermaChahal marriageYuzvendra Chahal instagram
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut says ‘don’t immerse my ashes in River Ganga’ in new poem: Watch
  • 1,02,07,871Confirmed
  • 1,47,901Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M36S

Badi Bahas: Farmers protest, Rahul's Foreign Tour?