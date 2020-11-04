Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma grooves to Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's 'It's the Time to Disco' in this viral video

New Delhi: Dhanashree Verma, the choreographer, Youtuber and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee on Wednesday (November 4, 2020) set the social media on fire after she uploaded a dance video on Instagram.

In a 44-second clip that Verma shared with her 22 lakh followers, she's seen grooving to Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta's hit track 'It's the Time to Disco' from the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' movie.

The video has already garnered more than 1.6 lakh likes and nearly 5 lakh views within 8 hours.

Watch:



Verma is currently in the United Arab of Emirates cheering for Chahal's Royal Challengers Bangalore who have booked their place in the Playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020.

Verma often shares her dance performances on her Instagram account and Chahal is also seen dancing in a few of her clips.

Earlier on August 8, Chahal had announced that he got engaged to Verma and had also shared an adorable picture from their Roka ceremony.

"We said 'Yes' along with our families #rokaceremony," wrote the Indian spinner.