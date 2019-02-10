हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zac Efron

Zac Efron undergoes surgery

Actor Zac Efron had to undergo a surgery after he tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on a recent ski trip.

Zac Efron undergoes surgery
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Zac Efron had to undergo a surgery after he tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on a recent ski trip.

The actor shared the news on Twitter with a photograph in which he is sitting in a wheelchair with his left knee in a brace. 

In the picture, he sticks out his tongue and flashes the "hang loose" sign.

"I tore my ACL... But all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I'll keep you updated as I heal and progress. Thanks for all the love and positivity," Efron, 31, tweeted. 

The actor will next be seen in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile", a biographical crime thriller on serial killer Ted Bundy. 

 

Tags:
Zac EfronExtremely WickedShockingly EvilVile
Next
Story

Contribute to society to get happiness, success: Anil Kapoor

Must Watch

PT1M14S

5W1H: Rahul Gandhi's interference was unbearable: SM Krishna