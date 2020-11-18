हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gauahar Khan

Zaid Darbar reveals how Gauahar Khan and he 'literally fell in' love

Zaid Darbar got engaged to Gauahar Khan earlier this month. 

Zaid Darbar reveals how Gauahar Khan and he &#039;literally fell in&#039; love
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Choreographer and a social media influencer Zaid Darbar, who got engaged with Gauahar Khan earlier this month, shared a funny video on Tuesday showing how he literally fell in with the actress.

Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid shared a video on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen dancing with Gauahar. In the video, Gauahar slips off Zaid's arms and falls on the ground bursting into laughter as a dance step goes wrong. This happens while the couple dances with the song Care ni karda from the Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang.

"And this is how we Literally 'FELL' in ____ !!! Heheheh fill in the blanks! #Gaza FT: Beautiful @gauaharkhan," Zaid captioned the video.

He used the hashtag #Gaza, to define the initials of Gauahar and Zaid.

Zaid got engaged to Gauahar earlier this month. He posted a photo with Gauahar on Instagram on November 5, with a red heart emoji and a diamond ring emoji, hinting at their engagement. In the photograph, Gauahar can be seen holding a balloon which reads, "She said yes".

The couple is expected to get married soon.

