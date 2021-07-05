Zayed Khan dedicates his birthday to wife Malaika Khan, sister Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan are all hearts!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Zayed Khan turns a year older on Monday (July 5) and while it is his special day, he wants to dedicate the event to his beloved wife Malaika Khan. On the morning of his birthday, Zayed took to Instagram to pen a long and emotional post for his wife, thanking her for standing with him 'through thick and thin'. He

The 'Dus' actor also thanked her for never giving up on him and for pulling him out of the darkness. His post was extremely sweet and demonstrated the strong, unbreakable bond the couple share.

He wrote, "Good morning People! I dedicate this day, my birthday to my wife Malaika for standing with me through thick and thin. For taming the beast, for loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with. For patiently handling my tantrums. For Never giving up on me even though I gave up on myself. For showing me the true power of a good woman. For holding my hand even when darkness was all around and pulling me out of it.

"For reminding me who I was. For believing that the Power of Love can change even the grimmest circumstances. For reminding that “ money talks but wealth whispers “ . I urge all you people to take a look left and right and go give a hug to that woman in your life be it you mother , sister , wife , daughter , grandmother … and who have made a difference in your life for the better , just go and give them a tight hug . And in that hug express your gratitude and receive the power of their blessings . This Power is invisible but just the fuel you need to conquer any adversity! Thank you Malaika Khan . To me your the most beautiful girl in this world and I love you more then you can ever imagine. #happywifehappylife #Womanpower #Respect #Love #triumph @malzkhan," he added.

Check out his birthday post:

His sister Sussanne Khan commented on the post with heart emojis and wrote, "true to that" and her ex-husband and Zayed's former brother-in-law, Hrithik Roshan also commented on the heartfelt post. He wrote, "sweet, happy birthday brother".

Earlier, he had shared a picture of his impressive physical transformation on Instagram and had thanked his mentor Hrithik Roshan for guiding him through it.

Zayed made his acting debut in 2003 with the film 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne'. Later, he went on to act in hit films such as 'Main Hoon Na', 'Shabd', 'Dus', 'Yuvvraaj', 'Blue', 'Anjaana Anjaani'.