Hrithik Roshan's shows off washboard abs in Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot, Farah Khan calls him 'Greek God'!

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is next to be captured by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his 2021 calendar shoot and the monochrome picture of the actor is creating a storm on the internet. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen laying down, flaunting his perfectly chiselled, washboard abs and looking at the ceiling with his dreamy light brown eyes. Director Farah Khan was smitten by his latest photoshoot and commented, "No wonder they call u a Greek God".

Hrithik recently announced Krrish 4, taking the excitement level of his fans up by a notch. On the occasion of the franchise completing 15 years, the dashing actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video on his upcoming superhero movie. The superhero franchise began with Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013) respectively.

The actor was last seen in the biopic 'Super 30', and the action film 'War' in 2019.