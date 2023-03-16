Zee Cine Awards 2023: Time To Howl As The Dashing 'Bhediya' Varun Dhawan Performs On Stage

New Delhi: One of the biggest celebrations of Bollywood – Zee Cine Awards – a show that has celebrated excellence in cinema and felicitated the inspiring journeys of countless luminaries, filmmakers and technicians ever since its inception is back. Fans from across the globe can look forward to some mind-blowing entertainment as ‘Zee Cine Awards 2023’ will air at 7:30 PM on Saturday, March 18, only on Zee Cinema, Zee TV & ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5.



While the star-studded evening saw some mind-blowing performances by some of the most sought-after stars of the industry, it was the charming and charismatic Varun Dhawan who set the stage on fire with a power-packed act to some of his iconic songs like - Mirchi Lagi Toh, Palat- Tera Hero Idhar Hai, Thumkeshwari, Apna Bana Le, Jungle Mein Kaand and The Punjaabban Song.



After this electrifying performance, Varun Dhawan joined host Ayushmann Khurrana on stage as he had a special present for the new parents of B-Town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Varun rewrote the lyrics of Kesariya in a humorous manner, bringing to life Alia's struggles with her newborn as a mommy and it had not just Alia but the entire crowd in splits. While it was Varun who wrote the lyrics, it was sung for Alia by the host of the evening, actor–singer Ayushmann Khurrana.



To witness all the scintillating performances and fun moments, tune in to 'Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023', on Saturday, 18th March from 7.30 pm on Zee Cinema, Zee TV and ZEE's streaming platform, ZEE5.