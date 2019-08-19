Zee Studios signs Konkona Sen Sharma to direct a web show

Zee Studios has signed award-winning actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma to direct a web show, based on the fascinating life of Arati Das, better known as Miss Shefali. Chronicling the life of a young, fascinating Bengali girl who ruled as the ‘Queen of Cabaret’ in Kolkata, this series will also mirror politics of West Bengal in the 60s and 70s through the narrative of her life’s journey.

Speaking on the new show, director Konkona Sen Sharma shared, “The whole era of post-partition and pre-liberalisation fascinated me! Since I am from Kolkata, I have been aware of the subject and her unique story. It's about the fascinating life of this female protagonist who decided to live life on her own terms, it's extremely interesting, and right up my alley. That is why I decided to make this series."

"We are in the process of finalizing the cast. We are still developing the script and we plan to go on floors early next year. It is going to be an interesting journey!"

Ashima Avasthi, VP & Head, Zee Studios Originals added, “We are delighted to partner with Konkona on our web show. Filmmaking is literally in her blood. She was born into the trade and has performed admirably across disciplines, from acting, writing to directing. Over the next year, we are working towards building a varied slate of 10-12 original shows along with direct-to-digital films. We will focus on specially curated stories that remain untold across genres such as biopics, crime thrillers, light-hearted comedies, a slice of life dramas, dark comedies among others.”

Produced by Zee Studios, the show is being developed now, casting will begin soon.