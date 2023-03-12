Zeenat Aman Turns Heads As She Walks The Ramp At The Age Of 71, Netizens Call Her 'Inspiration, Utmost Elegance'

New Delhi: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman took over social media with her surprise entry on Instagram and now, she is winning hearts with her stunning ramp walk at the Lakme Fashion Week. She made heads turn with her elegance, as she owned up the stage at the age of 71.

She is known for her work in critically-acclaimed films like 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Yaadon Ki Baraat', 'Pukar', 'Jagir', 'Teesri Aankh' and others. The 71-years old actress was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 'Panipat' and is making headlines with her walk on the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for Shahin Mannan.

Zeenat Aman's video from the fashion show is going viral on social media, she can be seen making her way to center stage in a bewitching and graceful red and black abstract-printed blazer top, paired with black pants. Her look was completed with black sunglasses and her flowing grey hair. The veteran actress did the utmost justice to Shahin Mannan by being her show-opener.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, 'The original!!' Another one commented, 'Now that’s a show stopper (with white and brown hearts).' Someone else said, 'Just wowww' One of them commented, 'She is truly inspirational,' 'Utmost elegance,' another one quoted.

Actress began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. 'Don', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Samraat', 'Laawaris' are amongst her best works.