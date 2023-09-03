trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657383
Zendaya Drops Throwback Pic On 27th Birthday

Hollywood star Zendaya recently marked her 27th birthday with a touching throwback photo and a heartfelt message reminding us all about the preciousness of life.

 

Washington: American actor and singer Zendaya uploaded an old snapshot of herself on Instagram to mark her birthday, People reported. She captioned the throw pic picture with, “Every year I grow I'm reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support mean everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27."

In her old photo, Zendaya was hunched over in front of a platter of cookies. Her right hand and lips were delightfully covered in chocolate, and she was grinning widely. Celebrity friends congratulated the 'Dune' actor in the post's comments section.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Happy birthday gorgeous @zendaya !!" fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote, while Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer added heart emojis.

Models Winnie Harlow and Lori Harvey also shared some love for the actor, posting a simple "Happy birthday" while Harvey wrote, "Happy birthday babe!!!!."

After her boyfriend, Tom Holland honoured the actor with a set of adorable images on his Instagram Story, Zendaya shared her own birthday post.

Zendaya smiled for the camera while sporting snorkelling gear in the first photo that Holland tweeted on Friday. The actor captioned the image, "My birthday girl," and included a heart-eyes emoji.

The second image he shared on his Story, which featured the actress strolling through a park with her two dogs, received three heart eye emojis from the actor.

Zendaya recently discussed the media attention on her relationship with Holland in an interview with Elle for the magazine's September 2023 issue, as per People.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya said. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love."

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," the actress added. "It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."

She continued, "You can't hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

