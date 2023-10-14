Zoya Akhtar Birthday Special: Gully Boy, Made In Heaven, Dahaad - Check Her Best Cinematic Works

New Delhi: Renowned Indian film director and producer Zoya Akhtar celebrates her birthday on Saturday (Oct 14), and what better way to honor her than by exploring her exceptional cinematic works. Zoya has consistently earned accolades for her unique storytelling style and for echoing the pulse of the Indian urban audience. She continued to fuel her passion for distinct narratives and riveting subjects with her production house Tiger Baby which she started with Reema Kagti.

As they together continue to push the boundaries in Indian storytelling, here’s taking a look at some of Zoya Akhtar’s most standout work.

Gully Boy (2019): Zoya's 'Gully Boy' produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films made waves not just in India but across the globe. This musical drama starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt brilliantly showcased the underground rap scene in Mumbai. The film received widespread acclaim for its engaging narrative, impactful social commentary, and memorable music

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Zoya was a cinematic masterpiece that explored friendship and self-discovery. The film's picturesque Spanish locations, stellar cast and the message of seizing the moment struck a chord with audiences.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015): This coming-of-age family drama produced by Excel Entertainment, set against the backdrop of a luxurious cruise, starred an interesting ensemble cast. Zoya as director delved into the intricacies of relationships and societal expectations. The film was lauded for its witty dialogues and profound storytelling.

Dahaad (Web Series): Zoya Akhtar's venture into web series continued to showcase her storytelling prowess. 'Dahaad' created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and produced by Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment is an engaging series that won massive acclaim as it followed the story of a serial killer in chase of his next prey. The series was the first-ever Indian series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Made in Heaven (Web Series): Zoya's collaboration with Reema Kagti led to the creation of the critically acclaimed series 'Made in Heaven'. This show produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment delves into the glitzy and complex world of high-end Indian weddings, highlighting social issues while maintaining an element of entertainment.

Luck By Chance (2009): Zoya's directorial debut, 'Luck By Chance', produced by Excel Entertainment is a captivating look into the Indian film industry. The critically acclaimed film that marked her foray in the film industry offers a glimpse into the dreams, ambitions, and struggles of aspiring actors in Bollywood.