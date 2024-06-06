Advertisement
ZOYA AKHTAR

Zoya Akhtar's Movies To Be Showcased In This Film Festival - Check Where And When

Starting from 7th June, a week-long festival will showcase movies from Zoya Akhtar's diverse filmography backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: PVR Inox Cinemas’ luxury arm, The Luxury Collection, announced the launch of PVR Inox Lido, Juhu, in conjunction with a special retrospective film festival celebrating 15 years of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s journey in Bollywood. The week-long festival will showcase a selection of Zoya Akhtar's widely loved films including ‘Luck By Chance,’ ‘Dil Dhadakne Do,’ ‘Talaash,’ ‘Gully Boy,’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’

To commemorate this occasion, the PVR INOX Ltd. initiative hosted an engaging conversation featuring Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti alongside Ajay Bijli, Chairman & MD of PVR Cinemas. 

Talking about the retrospective, Zoya Akhtar said, “When I heard about this retrospective, I was excited because my films are going to be on the big screen again. I love the movies. This industry has got all my heart, do not want to be anywhere else, this is my home.” She also highlighted the significance of the new PVR Inox Lido cinema, saying, The new PVR Lido cinema really gives the youth a chance to watch older films that may have been before their time - it’s a real gift.

Reema Kagti praised Zoya's contribution to Indian cinema, stating, “Zoya has been one of the defining voices of modern Hindi cinema.”

Farhan Akhtar added, "This means a lot to us. I would like to thank Mr. Ajay for encouraging people to return to theaters and making it a great experience. I myself have fond memories of watching films here back in the days." 

Further talking about the catalogue of movies being screened here, he said, "I'm proud of Zoya's unique voice in filmmaking. As a collaborator, producer, and brother, I couldn’t be happier."

