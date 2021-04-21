2nd wave of COVID: Check these latest banking rules before visiting your branch

New Delhi: Due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases SLBS (UP), an institution of banks, has issued circulars and directed to reduce working hours and cut the number of staff. The institution said that these instructions will be applicable from 22 April.

So, if you have got some work which requires you to visit your bank branch, these rules and regulations will be handy for you. Check them out before visiting your respective bank branch.

State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) is an apex inter-institutional forum to create adequate coordination machinery in all States, on a uniform basis for development of the State. Currently, the Conveyor of SLBS in UP is Bank of Baroda. In the circular, the SLBS (UP) has made it clear that if any other orders are issued by the central, state government or district administration in view of the situation, then they will be considered at the top.

Check out these latest banking rules

1. Banks in UP will open only from 10 am to 2 pm. Banks will be closed every day in the evening.

2. Now customers will get only minimum service in banks. These will include cash deposit and withdrawal, check clearing, government transactions and transactions.

3. Only 50% of the staff can be called in the bank at a time, while the remaining people will work from home. Till the next guideline comes, this kind of work will have to be done on rotation basis.

4. All alternative delivery channels will continue to work.

5. All the work related to currency chest, ATM, security, data operation, cyber security, clearing house, bank treasury in the bank will continue to run normally.

6. All these arrangements have been made from 22 April to 15 May. It can also be extended later on the instructions of the government.

7. If the district administration issues a new order in view of the situation of corona infection, then its order will be considered at the top.

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reported over 2.73 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country.

