Indian Railways to run 3 more special trains from Delhi to Bihar from April 21, check complete schedule here

New Delhi: As migrants have started returning to their hometowns due to the restrictions imposed in Delhi in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Railways has announced three more special trains from Delhi to Bihar from today (April 21).

Northern Railway has tweeted that for the convenience of passengers, railways has planned 3 more Summer special trains as under :-

1. 04484 Delhi Jn-Darbhanga on 21.04.21

2. 04486 Anand Vihar-Sitamarhi on 22.04.21

3. 04488 New Delhi-Gaya on 23.04.21

Delhi Jn-Darbhanga train will start on April 21 at 11pm from Delhi junction and will reach Darbhannga tomorrow at 11 pm. The train will make stoppages at Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki Jn., Gonda, Mankapur Jn., Babhnan, Basti, Khalilabad, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Bhatni, Bhatpar Rani, Marwa, Siwan, Chapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Dholi, Samastipur Jn. , Hayaghat and Lahariya Sarai.

Anand Vihar-Sitamarhi train will start on April 22 at 11 pm from Anand Vihar terminal and will reach Sitamarhi at 2.10 pm on April 24. The train will make stoppages at Pilkhuwa, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahan Pur, Hardoi, Alam Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki Jn., Rudauli, Faizabad Jn., Ayodhya, Goshainganj, Akbarpur, Shahganj Jn., Jaunpur Jn., Varanasi Jn., Varanasi City, Oranihar Jn., Ghazipur City, Yusufpur, Ballia, Suremanpur, Chapra, Dighwara, Hajipur Jn. and Muzaffarpur Jn.

New Delhi-Gaya train will start on April 23 from New Delhi on April 23 at 11.15 pm and will reach Gaya at 2.10 pm next day. . The train will make stoppages at Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Bharwari, Prayag Raj, Vindhyachal, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Bhabua Road, Kudra, Sasaram, Dairy on Son, Anugraha Narayan Road, Rafiganj and Guraru.

As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, hundreds of migrant workers thronged at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on Monday evening to board the buses for their native places.Heavy traffic congestion was seen in several parts of the national capital, with passengers striving to reach their homes.

Several parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have put lockdowns and similar restrictions in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.

