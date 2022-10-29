3 family members win unexpected BUMPER lottery at the same time & day - Details here

New Delhi: There is no set pattern or symbol to signify a victory in the compulsive lottery game; it is solely entirely on luck. While some people are fortunate, others, despite buying lottery tickets for years, never win any cash prizes. However, when it comes to winning the lottery, no one has probably had luck smiling at them the way a US family from Maryland has.

Three members of the same family who are Maryland natives have each won lucky draws at the Maryland lottery in a case that is so bizarre that it is difficult to believe. The same draw resulted in each of the three winners receiving a cash prize of Rs 41 lakh. (Also Read: Unbelievable! Man wins about Rs 40 lakh with truck's malfunctioning odometer in US; details here)

A 61-year-old guy purchased Rs 82 ticket in Hampstead on October 13 according to the Maryland Lottery. After that, his 31-year-old son and 28-year-old daughter both purchased tickets from the same store for the same draw. They were unaware that the other two had also bought tickets, as were the three of them. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Invest Rs 10 lakh in THIS plan, get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years)

Interestingly, during the Pick 5 drawing on October 13, all three members of the family used the same set of numbers--5-3-8-3-4--and it ended up being the winning combination. The family couldn't believe their luck when they realised they had all won cash rewards, according to lottery authorities.

One of the lottery winners plans to invest their cash prize, while the other two want to use it to buy a new house, according to lottery administrators. A 77-year-old Maryland man claimed earlier this month that he spent years researching the numbers before winning a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 prize after choosing his lotto numbers after reviewing 20 years' worth of draws.