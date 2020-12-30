हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
EPFO

4 ways to check PF balance from home: Know how to do using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App

EPFO subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways.

Representational Image/PIXABAY

New Delhi: Around six crore EPF subscribers are waiting for the final nod from the finance ministry on crediting of 8.5 percent rate of interest for 2019-20 in their employees' provident fund (EPF) accounts.

Though there is yet to be any official confirmation on the above, it is being reported that the news would be coming anytime soon. Earlier in September this year, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation had decided to split 8.5 percent interest into two installments of 8.15 percent and 0.35 percent in its trustees meet headed by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

Meanwhile, in December this year, PTI quoting highly placed source said that the Labour Ministry has sent a proposal to the Finance Ministry to give concurrence to credit 8.5 percent rate of interest on EPF for 2019-20 earlier this month. The source further said that earlier the Ministry of Finance had sought some clarifications on the rate of interest for the last fiscal, which were duly addressed.

Meanwhile the retirement fund body EPFO has tweeted that subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in 
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code 
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id 
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App 

Open the UMANG App
Click on EPFO. 
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option 
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

